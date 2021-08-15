Police officer in critical condition following chase, shootout in Modesto

Investigators say the incident started after an officer spotted a motorcyclist driving recklessly near W. Orangeburg Avenue and Enslen Avenue, Saturday night.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto Police officer is in critical condition following a chase and shootout at a home on the east side of the city overnight on Saturday.

Investigators say the incident started after an officer spotted a motorcyclist driving recklessly near W. Orangeburg Avenue and Enslen Avenue around 10 p.m. on Saturday. When the officer tried to pull the motorcycle over, the driver took off.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s helicopter joined the chase and followed the motorcyclist to a home in the 3100 block of E. Orangeburg Avenue. When officers on the ground arrived, the suspect exited the home and surrendered.

Arresting officers searched the suspect and found he was in possession of drugs for the purpose of sales, police said. Based on that evidence, officers were able to obtain a search warrant to come back and search the home. However, when they entered the house to begin their search, another suspect inside started shooting, striking one of the officers. The other officers returned fire and injured the suspect.

The injured officer was rushed from the scene to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. His identity has not yet been released. No other officers were injured in the shootout.

The suspect received only minor injuries in the shootout. He was treated and released from a local hospital back into police custody. He has not yet been identified, but investigators say he was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on various weapons violation complaints and attempted murder of a police officer.

This investigation is ongoing. So far, authorities have not said what prompted the shooting or what else was inside the home. It is unclear how the motorcyclist and the shooter know each other.

