Update:

Modesto Police said they have safely located 80-year-old Doyle Cooper.

Cooper was reported missing earlier on Sunday after authorities said he walked away from a Modesto adult care facility.

Authorities did not say where or how they found Cooper.

Original:

Police in Modesto are on the lookout for an 80-year-old man who they say walked away from his care home, Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 80-year-old Doyle Cooper left from a care facility on Coffee Road. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pajama pants, and black shoes, police said. Investigators say Cooper may also be carrying a blue blanket.

Cooper is considered to be “at-risk”, according to police. If you know where Cooper is, or if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 209-552-2470.

