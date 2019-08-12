Update:
Modesto Police said they have safely located 80-year-old Doyle Cooper.
Cooper was reported missing earlier on Sunday after authorities said he walked away from a Modesto adult care facility.
Authorities did not say where or how they found Cooper.
Original:
Police in Modesto are on the lookout for an 80-year-old man who they say walked away from his care home, Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say 80-year-old Doyle Cooper left from a care facility on Coffee Road. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pajama pants, and black shoes, police said. Investigators say Cooper may also be carrying a blue blanket.
Cooper is considered to be “at-risk”, according to police. If you know where Cooper is, or if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 209-552-2470.
