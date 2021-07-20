Missing Modesto toddler found safe near home | Update

The 2-year-old boy was last seen in his backyard, at a home near 7th Street and J Street, around 6:15 p.m. He was found safe just after 7 p.m.

MODESTO, Calif. — Update:

Modesto Police say they have safely located the 2-year-old boy who reportedly wandered away from his home Tuesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., police said the toddler was found "nearby" his home. The child was thought to have wandered out of an open gate in the backyard of his home.

No other details have been released.

Original:

Police are searching for a toddler who went missing from a Modesto home just after 6 p.m.

According to Modesto Police, the 2-year-old boy was last seen in his backyard, at a home near 7th Street and J Street, around 6:15 p.m.

A photo of the baby boy was released, and investigators say he is wearing the blue shirt he is pictured in.

Investigators believe the toddler may have left the backyard through an open gate.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 209-552-2470 immediately.

