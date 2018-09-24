If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

UPDATE:

Modesto Police are searching for a person of interest in the case of a missing Modesto boy believed to have been abducted by his father.

Police believe Renee Quijada may have had something to do with, or have information about, John Cosso allegedly abducting his six-year-old son Jayce.

Jayce was taken from his mother's home Monday, according to police.

If you have any information on Quijada's whereabouts, contact Modesto Police at 209-552-2470 or Crime Stopper’s at 209-521-4636.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Modesto Police Department has issued an Amber Alert and is asking for the public's help finding a missing six-year-old boy.

According to the Modesto Police Department, they believe Jayce Cosso, 6, was abducted Monday, Sept. 24, by his father, John Cosso, 41, of Modesto.

Police believe the father, accompanied by two men, forced his way into the home of the boy's mother. The mother and son attempted to flee, but John and the other two men were able to grab Jayce.

Police say Jayce was last seen wearing a black Transformers t-shirt and faded green camouflage shorts. They are believed to be in a 2012 black Ford Fusion, with a California license plate of 8BDY654.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Modesto Police Department at 209-521-4636 or 209-552-2470.

© 2018 KXTV