Rep. Harder apologizes for referencing 'widely questioned' fentanyl anecdote in news release

Congressman Josh Harder announced he was backing a bill to protect police from fentanyl and other drugs.

MODESTO, Calif. — On Wednesday, Congressman Josh Harder (D-Turlock) announced he was backing a bill to protect police from deadly drugs, but in doing so, his news release referenced what his office later described as a "widely disputed" anecdote.

The anecdote was about a San Diego County sheriff's deputy who was exposed to fentanyl. A video released by the sheriff's office last year said Deputy David Faiivae was exposed to the drug back in July while processing drugs at the scene of an arrest.

The claim has been disputed by medical experts who said touching fentanyl would not cause a person to overdose.

"After publishing the original release, our office learned that the link between the incident and a synthetic opioid has been widely questioned by medical experts," said Andrew Mamo, spokesperson for Rep. Harder's office, in a follow-up email sent hours after the initial release.

His office removed the reference in the update and focused on his support for the Protecting First Responders from Secondary Exposure Act of 2021.

The bill provides training, resources and new equipment for police and other first responders to protect themselves from deadly drugs and opiates like fentanyl and carfentynal. It would also give first responders funds to buy containment devices to prevent exposure while on patrol.

“The opioid epidemic is ravaging our streets, stealing our loved ones, and putting our police officers in danger. We have to fight back,” said Rep. Harder in a news release. “I’m proud to support this new bill because ending the opioid epidemic means giving our police and sheriffs departments the tools they need to put fentanyl dealers and traffickers in jail. This bill will make sure our officers are protected when they make a drug bust and have everything they need to make a case against the criminals poisoning our communities.”

