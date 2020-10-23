Scott Peterson remotely returns Stanislaus County court today

Peterson heads back to court to determine whether he needs a public defender or if he has retained his own attorney.

Scott Peterson returns to court Friday, Oct. 23, to determine whether he needs a public defender or if he has retained his own attorney.

Peterson will not be in Modesto in person. He's expected to appear virtually from San Quentin Prison. Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife and the second-degree murder of their unborn son.

The California Supreme Court recently overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife, but said prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish in the high-profile case. The California Supreme Court also ruled separately that the San Mateo County Court should investigate potential juror misconduct in the case. The decision could lead to the conviction being overturned and prompt a retrial.

It upheld his 2004 murder conviction in the killing of Laci Peterson, 27, who was eight months pregnant with their unborn son, Connor. Investigators said that on Christmas Eve 2002, Peterson dumped the bodies from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where they surfaced months later.

Peterson was eventually arrested after Amber Frey, a massage therapist living in Fresno, told police that they had begun dating a month before his wife’s death, but that he had told her his wife was dead.

Peterson, who is now 47, contended on appeal that he couldn’t get a fair trial because of the massive publicity that followed, although the proceedings were moved nearly 90 miles (145 kilometers) away from his Central Valley home of Modesto to San Mateo County, south of San Francisco.

