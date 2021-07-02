2nd time in less than a week a Modesto homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder

The other incident happened on Tuesday, June 29, when Pearl Fierro attempted to break into a home, but was shot and killed by the residents.

MODESTO, Calif. — For the second time in less than a week, a Modesto resident has shot and killed a person who was allegedly attempting to break into their home.

Friday's incident happened just after 12:40 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of W. Service Road, near Jennings Road. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a report of a person shot. When they arrived, deputies found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound on the property.

According to investigators, the homeowner said the man tripped an alarm at the home. The homeowner allegedly confronted the man and at some point, shots were fired.

Deputies say the dead man matched the description of the person the homeowner confronted. No other details have been released.

The first alleged home-invasions and shooting happened on Tuesday, June 29. In that incident, investigators say Pearl Fierro was allegedly attempting to break into a home along the 3900 block of Blue Gum Avenue but was shot and killed by the residents.

According to investigators, the elderly couple who lives at the home called neighbors for help, then "armed themselves with a firearm to defend their property and told the woman to keep away." No arrests were made in the case.

