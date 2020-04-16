MODESTO, Calif. — Another suspect in a deadly shooting at a FoodMaxx parking lot was arrested by San Francisco police, authorities said.

Modesto police identified Sailiuta Matau, 32, as the second man allegedly involved in an April 9 shooting. The shooting happened on April 9 outside of the Food Maxx on W. Briggsmore Ave in Modesto.

Police said Kahlil Thorne, 19, and Matau were trying to rob a man in the grocery store's parking lot before shooting and killing him.

The victim was identified as Donald Patterson, 57.

FoodMaxx employees told police officers that Patterson was a frequent customer.

Matau and Thorne were charged with homicide and attempted robbery.

