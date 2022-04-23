x
Modesto

'It makes me sick' | Several cemeteries in Modesto see dozens of headstones knocked over or destroyed

Modesto Citizens Cemetery was hit the hardest.
Credit: ABC10

MODESTO, Calif. — Several cemeteries on Scenic Drive in Modesto saw dozens of headstones knocked over or destroyed by vandals, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. Modesto Citizens Cemetery was hit the hardest.

"I can't imagine people doing this,” said Betty Cole, who was visiting her husband’s gravesite. "The old ones are not replaceable. I just put my husband's headstone in and you're talking around $1,200 to $1,700."

Thankfully, Cole’s headstone was untouched, but several other people weren’t so lucky.

"It makes me sick because this is a beautiful cemetery and our family is buried right over there and they're from the 1870s, 1883,” said Cole. "This is a treasure right here really, and I hate to see this happen."

Modesto police are asking anyone with information on whoever may be responsible for this crime to give them a call. 

ABC10 reached out to Modesto Citizen's Cemetery for comment but has not heard back yet.

