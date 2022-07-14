Man dies after being shot by Modesto police officer: What we know

Investigators say it started with a call for a domestic disturbance on Entrada Way

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man Thursday evening.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 1400-block of Entrada Way for a domestic disturbance. When they got to the scene, they found the man mentioned in the 911 call in the front yard of the home.

Police say the unidentified man was uncooperative and at some point, an officer shot him. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Modesto Police say they plan to release body cam footage and other evidence soon.

