Modesto cracking down on sideshows, fining spectators up to $2,500

Modesto police say they are prioritizing public safety and maintaining order.

MODESTO, Calif. — Sideshows have now officially been banned in Modesto, according to an announcement from the Modesto Police Department.

Sideshows are known to involve dangerous and illegal car stunts on public streets, which attract large crowds.

"These sideshows attract large crowds and create volatile environments where injuries can occur," Modesto police said on Facebook.

Modesto police said they want to protect both drivers and bystanders as well as the community from harm caused by sideshows.

The announcement from Modesto Police Department partially stated:

The ban on sideshows reflects the City's commitment to public safety, law enforcement, and the well-being of its residents. Modesto encourages responsible alternatives that prioritize safety within the automotive culture. Through the enforcement of this ban and the promotion of compliance, Modesto aims to foster a thriving community that upholds legality and safety.

The crackdown on sideshows comes after Modesto City Council approved sideshow penalties, which includes a spectator ordinance. This means anyone watching a sideshow could be fined up to $2,500.

Drivers or passengers could be fined up to $3,500 and those promoting, organizing or facilitating spectators to gather at sideshows could be fined up to $3,000.

