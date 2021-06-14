Multiple fire agencies respond to early morning South Modesto pallet yard fire

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire said 5 engines, 2 trucks and 2 battalions were required to get the flames under control.

MODESTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out at a pallet yard on Monday morning, requiring firefighters from multiple local agencies to respond.

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District said that firefighters from its agency, along with crews from Modesto Fire Department and Ceres Fire Department, responded to the fire at the 700 block of E. Hatch Road.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of June 14 in the South Modesto area, just west of Highway 99. According to Stanislaus Consolidated Fire, 5 engines, 2 trucks and 2 battalions were required to get the flames under control.

In video of the fire, clouds of smoke billow from the pallet yard. Large flames at the center blaze high into the sky, while smaller fires can be seen low to the ground. Powerlines directly over the pallet yard are also engulfed in smoke, though Stanislaus Consolidated Fire did not provide details on whether those powerlines were damaged.

The multiple fire crews were able to get the flames under control as of 5 a.m.

Early this morning #SCFPD assisted @ModestoFire and @CeresFire with a pallet yard fire in the 700 blk of E Hatch rd. 5 engines 2 trucks and 2 Battalions were needed to get this fire under control. E21 currently covering the @CityOfCeres @modbee @Code3N @SCF_Alerts pic.twitter.com/4kXErB4Oir — Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) June 14, 2021

