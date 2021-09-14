Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager plans to retire in 2023

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager will have served as the district attorney for four years when she retires in 2023.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced she will not be seeking another term as the district attorney in the upcoming 2022 election.

Fladager served as the county's district attorney for four years and plans to retire in 2023. She said in a news release it is an honor to work with those in Stanislaus County's district attorney's office, law enforcement and community partners.

"I am proud of everything we have accomplished thus far and I know the office is well situated for the future," Fladager said. "After 31 years as a prosecutor, it is time for me to retire and allow others to continue the tradition of serving justice, protecting victims and keeping our community safe."

You can view the full message from Fladager below.