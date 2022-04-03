Stanislaus County ends COVID-19 pandemic local health emergency declaration

During a Tuesday meeting, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to end the emergency declaration in place since 2020.

MODESTO, Calif. — During a Tuesday meeting, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to end the county's nearly two-year local health emergency declaration for COVID-19.

The recommendation to end the emergency declaration was made by Mary Ann Lilly, managing director of the Health Services Agency of Stanislaus County.

"Things have improved," Lilly said during Tuesday's meeting. "The pandemic is not over but we're really moving into the next phase and I'm hesitant to use the word 'normal'."

The Board of Supervisors passed the emergency declaration on March 17, 2020, just days after the county's public health officer made the recommendation as the nation's first COVID wave was setting in.

"The declaration, it helps to support obtaining federal and state resources and reimbursement for all the response activities," Lilly said. "Declaring an emergency gets the public's attention too, in terms of understating and learning and what to do."

Nearly two years later, health officials say the pandemic is no longer an emergency in Stanislaus County due to improvements in the county's surveillance of the situation, the widespread and long-term availability of vaccines, an increase in the supply of treatments for COVID and the community's overall awareness of the situation.

"We're in a different situation now," Lilly said. "Things have really changed quite a bit in a month's time."

Lilly says that while the declaration allowed the county to operate better during the pandemic, it does not impact the ability of the public health officer or state to take action.

"It's not related to the authority for a health officer to issue public health orders," Lilly said. "It doesn't have any bearing on the state actions."

As of their website's most recent update Monday, the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency reports that nearly 70% of the county's population has received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county's COVID-19 case rate is 9.38 as of Wednesday, a steep drop from Jan. 22 when the rate was at 205.8.

"We're so pleased to be able to say that things have improved," Lilly said. "The work that we're doing is not the same as pre-pandemic. It's not emergency response, its pandemic response, really moving into this next phase."

Watch More from ABC10:Why are so many homes being built amid such a drought? Why Guy