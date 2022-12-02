Stanislaus County inmate found dead in cell after fatal medical issue, deputies say

Patrick Ardagna was initially booked into Stanislaus County Jail on a felony warrant for failing to meet sex offender registration requirements.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County jail staff found inmate Patrick Ardagna unresponsive in his cell on Thursday.

Ardagna had been booked on charges of failing to meet sex offender registration requirements.

Even though Ardagna was in a cell with another inmate, sheriff's office detectives say he suffered from a fatal medical issue.

The Crimes Against Persons unit responded and began an investigation into his death. An autopsy is underway to determine his official cause of death.