Dine-in restaurants, retail cleared to reopen in Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County is officially back in business. The county got an approval that will bring the return of dine-in restaurants and retail businesses.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Modesto, Turlock, and the rest of Stanislaus County have gotten the green light to reopen their dine-in and retail options.

Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen announced Wednesday that the county's attestation was approved by the state. The move means dine-in restaurants and retail businesses like shopping centers are clear to return in the county, with some modifications.

The order moves them further into the Expanded Phase 2 of reopening.

“Our goal is to open Stanislaus County in a way that minimizes the risk for COVID-19 transmission, and we have a business community that is committed to reopening safely and responsibly to ensure our residents remain healthy and safe,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County Health Officer. “I have faith that members of our community will do their part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, because that is what it is going to take for all of us to succeed including washing hands frequently, staying home when sick, and wearing a face covering”.

The county urged business to review state standards for reopening or the Good To Go Stanislaus Guidance for Businesses. Businesses will have to do the following before they reopen:

Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan.

Train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them.

Implement individual control measures and screenings

Implement disinfecting protocols

Implement physical distancing guidelines

For additional guidance in reopening in Stanislaus County or questions, businesses can call the Business Services line at 209-558-4473.

Last week, the county rescinded their local stay-at-home order, with officials saying they no longer believed the order was necessary due to lower hospitalizations and ER visits.

The county says statewide stay-at-home orders are still in effect, meaning people are required to stay home unless they're doing activities allowed under the order.

