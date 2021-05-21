Stanislaus County Sheriff identifies deputy who shot teenage driver

Five teenagers were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, including the 17-year-old driver.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff has identified a deputy who shot a teenage driver following an early-morning car chase in Modesto earlier this week.

According to Stanislaus County Sheriff Luke Schwartz, the deputy has been identified as Field Training Officer Gerardo Zazueta.

Deputies say they were attempting to pull over a car for a traffic violation when it refused to stop, according to investigators. There were five teenagers in the vehicle at the time of the incident, including the 17-year-old driver.

At one point during the chase, investigators claim the driver attempted to “use the car as a weapon” by driving at the pursuing law enforcement vehicles.

The 17-year-old driver was shot at least one time by deputies and suffered critical injuries. The other four teens were examined, treated, and released by first responders.

Zazueta has been with the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office for four years, according to Schwartz. He is currently on administrative duty.

