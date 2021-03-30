Stanislaus County opens vaccine eligibility to residents 16 years old and above this week

During the Board of Supervisors meeting, the county announced they'll open vaccinations to 16 years old and above two weeks before the state.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — During Tuesday's Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors meeting, it was announced the county is diverging from the state’s plan to open up vaccine eligibility on April 1 to those aged 50 and above, announcing that vaccinations will open up for everyone 16 years old and over on April 1 in the county.

Chairman Vito Chiesa said that the county was aware that some people may not agree with the change.

Gov. Newsom announced that the state will soon allow all residents age 16 and up to receive the vaccine starting on April 15.

In a presentation on the decision, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan said that the MyTurn appointment system may not allow people who are under the age of 50 to make appointments before April 15, since MyTurn is a state-run system.

Dr. Vaishampayan said that the county will still host walk-up clinics, which it hopes younger people will take advantage of the available spots in the coming weeks.

“Stanislaus County is home to some of the most heavily impacted areas in the state, with 23 of our 24 ZIP codes identified in HPI quartiles one and two,” Dr. Vaishampayan said. “As Stanislaus County does not want to have more restrictive eligibility than the State, we will open up vaccination to all Stanislaus County residents 16 years and older on April 1, 2021.”

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10: