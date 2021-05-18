Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies involved in shooting following car chase in Modesto

A man is hospitalized following the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that involved deputies on Tuesday morning in Modesto has resulted in a man hospitalized.

Though not many details have been released on the shooting as of 5 a.m., the sheriff's department said that before the shooting, a "lengthy vehicle pursuit" had led deputies through Modesto, "culminating in a critical incident."

The shooting itself happened in the area of Finch Road and S. McClure Road in Modesto.

That general area is mainly made up of warehouses, and while detectives investigate the scene, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the department said that as a result of the shooting, a man has been hospitalized, but it is not known what his condition is at this time.

However, the spokesperson did say that all sheriff's deputies and personnel are safe.

No other details are available at this time, but this story will be updated with any new information.

Detectives w/SCSO are currently investigating an officer involved shooting @ Finch/McClure in Modesto. A lengthy vehicle pursuit started in the city culminating in a critical incident. Sheriff’s deputies personnel are safe. A male has been taken to the hospital. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7sGt9wzNt1 — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) May 18, 2021

