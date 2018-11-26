RIVERBANK, Calif. — A Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a traffic accident Sunday night while a helping the Riverbank police officers in a car chase, sheriff's officials said.

Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hinostroza, 45, was a 19-year veteran with the department and served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the force. He is survived by his adult son.

Riverbank Police deputies responded to reports around 9:40 p.m. of a man passed out behind the wheel of a silver Cadillac Escalade in the intersection of Oakdale and Patterson roads. When deputies approached the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Carrillo-Gonzalez of Modesto, he fled, leading deputies on a car chase.

After his SUV was stopped using spike strips, Carrillo-Gonzalez ran away on foot and started fighting with deputies. Deputies used bean bag gun to take the suspect down and arrest him.

During the pursuit, dispatch began getting calls of that a sheriff's vehicle crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Terminal Avenue and Claribel Road. Hinostroza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carrillo-Gonzalez is facing charges of driving under the influence, felony evasion and resisting arrest. He was driving on a suspended license for DUI and had at least three prior DUI convictions in the past decade.

