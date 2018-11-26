If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

2:15 p.m. update

Governor Brown issued the following statement regarding the death of Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Antonio “Tony” Hinostroza.

“Anne and I are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Deputy Hinostroza. We are grateful for his lifetime of service to our state and nation and extend our heartfelt sympathies to Deputy Hinostroza’s family, friends and colleagues mourning this terrible loss.”

Community honors fallen Stanislaus Sheriff's deputy at scene of crash A Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a traffic accident Sunday night while helping Riverbank police officers in a car chase, sheriff's officials said. Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hinostroza, 45, was a 19-year veteran with the department and served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the force. He is survived by his adult son. "Tony died while trying to protect the people of Stanislaus County," said Stanisalaus County Sheriff Sergeant Tom Letras. "We were trying to get a drunk driver off the road, and — you know, his whole life was dedicated to serving the public."

12:15 p.m. update

An arrest has been made for the death of Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hinostroza.

This is 30-year-old Jonathan Carrillo, the suspected drunk driver who was booked into custody after the death of Stanislaus County Deputy Tony Hinostroza. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/o4eYIP81Cc — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) November 26, 2018

During a press conference announcing the charges, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson on Jonathan Carrillo said the accused has previously been arrested for drunk driving multiple times. Jonathan Carrillo-Gonzalez, 30, of Modesto, was charged with driving under the influence, felony evasion, and resisting arrest.

"He should still be in prison," Christianson said. "He never should've been released from prison, but unfortunately, we release people who are a danger to society. And this is the result. This is what happens."

Original story

RIVERBANK, Calif. — A Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a traffic accident Sunday night while helping Riverbank police officers in a car chase, sheriff's officials said.

Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hinostroza, 45, was a 19-year veteran with the department and served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the force. He is survived by his adult son.

"Tony died while trying to protect the people of Stanislaus County," said Stanisalaus County Sheriff Sergeant Tom Letras. "We were trying to get a drunk driver off the road, and — you know, his whole life was dedicated to serving the public."

Riverbank Police deputies responded to reports around 9:40 p.m. of a man passed out behind the wheel of a silver Cadillac Escalade in the intersection of Oakdale and Patterson roads, officials said.

Sheriff's officials said when deputies approached the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Carrillo-Gonzalez of Modesto, he fled, leading deputies on a car chase.

Giacomo Luca

After his SUV was stopped using spike strips, officials said Carrillo-Gonzalez ran away on foot and started fighting with deputies. Deputies used bean bag gun to take the suspect down and arrest him.

During the pursuit, dispatch began getting calls of that a sheriff's vehicle crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Terminal Avenue and Claribel Road. A witness told ABC10, Hinostroza was driving fast headed east on Claribel Road when he hit the median and crashed into the pole.

Hinostroza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carrillo-Gonzalez is facing charges of driving under the influence, felony evasion and resisting arrest. He was driving on a suspended license for DUI and had at least three prior DUI convictions in the past decade.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Antonio “Tony” Hinostroza.

EOW: November 25, 2018 pic.twitter.com/DBmAzrRHwy — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) November 26, 2018

