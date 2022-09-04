Stockton man killed in Stanislaus County crash

Authorities believe the driver of the car involved in the crash was run over by his own car after being ejected during the crash.

TURLOCK, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was apparently ejected from his own vehicle and run over by it Saturday night near Turlock.

According to CHP – Modesto, the Merced Communications Center was called around 11:30 p.m. about an accident on West Monte Vista Avenue and North Washington Road.

A preliminary investigation by CHP officers shows the 51-year-old driver was going around 60 mph west on W. Monte Vista Avenue when he ran through a stop sign. His car continued west onto a private dirt road and hit a power pole.

CHP says the man was not wearing his seatbelt, he was ejected from his car, and then run over by it. He was found under his car and pronounced dead at the scene, his 22-year-old passenger was uninjured.

The driver of the car was only identified as a man from Stockton.

CHP says it appears alcohol and/or drugs played a role in the crash.

