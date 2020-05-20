Store clerk assaulted by customer in Modesto, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say assaulted a store clerk.
According to a post from the Modesto Police Facebook page, a female suspect was picking up an order from Big 5 when the assault happened. Officers say the woman was upset about something to do with her pick-up order.
The police department released a photo of the suspect, who is seen in the parking lot wearing a black mask with a Chanel logo.
If you have any information about who this woman may be, contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
