MODESTO, Calif. — After a "Straight Pride" event permit was denied by the City of Modesto, the event organizer plans on following through with the City's suggestion for an alternate location.

“We’ll follow that olive branch, but we expect that this is like a head shake by the city and their ultimate idea is that they want to stop us completely," said Don Grundmann, organizer for the "Straight Pride" event. "This is just a process to make them look good while they’re working behind the scenes to stop us.”

In July, City spokesperson Thomas Reeves told ABC10 that the organization's application for a permit was "going through the normal channels that any other application would go through."

ABC10 reached out to Reeves for additional comment, however, the message was not immediately returned.

Grundmann and his organization, the National Straight Pride Coalition, caused a stir in the local community when they sought an event permit for a "Straight Pride" parade in Modesto. It caused public outcry and heated remarks up to the day City staff denied the permit on August 9.

According to the City of Modesto, the permit was denied due to security concerns for Graceada Park and due to the organizer's certificate of liability insurance being voided. The insurance was a particular issue because it is a requirement for holding events in most city parks and facilities.

In a phone interview with ABC10, Grundmann said their insurance company was pressured to drop them. He added that any insurance company they try to get might be pressured to drop them as well.

Despite the denial, the City says "Straight Pride" can still happen if the group gets that liability insurance by 5 p.m. on Tuesday and holds the event at Modesto Centre Plaza. If that's done, the City would resume its consideration for the event.

Grundmann said that on August 24, the organization will have an event in Modesto in some form.

“We’ll have our event one way or the other,” Grundmann said.

