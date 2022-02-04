Riverbank man arrested for string of armed robberies in Stanislaus County

The 26-year-old suspect was found to be in possession of meth at the time of the arrest, sheriff's deputies say.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Riverbank man is behind bars Friday, accused of committing a string of robberies throughout Stanislaus County from December to February.

26-year-old Dominic Fells was arrested Thursday by Stanislaus County Sheriff deputies in the 4700 block of Sierra Street in Riverbank.

Deputies say Fells was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the time of the arrest, a charge which will now be added to his list which includes several counts of robbery.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, their agency, the Modesto Police Department, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office and the Riverbank Police Services identified Fells as a suspect in multiple cases of robbery — some of which resulted in arrest warrants being issued for Fells.

The string of robberies began with stealing cash from registers on Dec. 2 and Jan. 24 from Subway sandwich shops on Yosemite Boulevard and Floyd Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.

On Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, the suspect allegedly robbed two different gas stations in Stanislaus County armed with either a knife or gun. Sheriff's deputies say Fells is also suspected in an attempted robbery armed with a hammer of a liquor store in Oakdale.

In all, Fells was arrested on warrants or suspicion in four cases of robbery and two cases of attempted robbery.

After arresting Fells, deputies served a search warrant at a home connected to the suspect. Officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office say in that home, they found several items believed to be related to Fells' numerous robbery cases.

The sheriff's office is asking those with information on the robberies or who believe Fells may be responsible for additional robberies, to come forward to investigators.

Those with information can email Stanislaus Sheriff Detective Booza at boozag@modestopd.com or call Detective J. Gallo at (209) 869-7162.

