Modesto

Student hurt after fight at Davis High School in Modesto

Officials said there were no serious physical injuries, but a student was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

MODESTO, Calif. — One student was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fight at a Modesto high school Wednesday.

Modesto City Schools said the fight happened around 1 p.m., but school staff quickly intervened. 

While both students walked away from the fight, one of them complained about pain.

"One of the students complained of head pain and was evaluated by the school nurse who called Emergency Medical Services for support," the district said in a statement. "EMS and the Modesto Police Department responded to the school. No serious physical injuries were reported."

Officials said the student was taken to a hospital for additional evaluation as a precaution after being checked out by medics. 

According to the district, officers said they'd be citing both students for the fight.

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits

