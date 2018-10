A suspect has been taken into custody following a fatal stabbing in Modesto on Saturday.

The homicide occurred in the 200 block of East Hatch Road during a fight between roommates, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

The victim of the stabbing died at the hospital after being transported from the scene.

Homicide Update: The victim was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. pic.twitter.com/uyEcvqcLhx — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) October 27, 2018

