A Ceres man was arrested after the alleged kidnapping attempt of a 14-year-old Modesto girl.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, June 26, around 4 p.m. The victim told police that the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Sandeep Singh, approached her in a vehicle as she walked down Tokay Avenue.

The victim told police Singh attempted to grab her, but she able to break free and run away, according to the report.

The victim was able to describe the suspect and give a good description of his vehicle. And thanks to that information, officers were able to quickly locate Singh in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center, where he was taken into custody.

Singh was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on a kidnapping complaint.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

