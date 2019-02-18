MODESTO, Calif. — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting outside of a Modesto bar, Sunday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the parking lot of CR2 Bar & Billiards, located near the corner of Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue. When officers arrived they found the victim, only identified as an adult male, had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No one else was injured.

Witnesses told police the incident started as an argument in the parking lot. As the suspect was driving away, they fired a single shot into a small crowd striking the victim.

So far police have not released a description of the suspect or their vehicle. It is also unclear if the suspect was firing randomly into the crowd, or if the victim was targeted.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

