Fair Oaks woman arrested in crash that killed two 19-year-olds, police suspect DUI

The driver of the white Ford, identified by Ceres police as 28-year-old Danielle Morgan, ran through an intersection near W. Whitmore Avenue and hit another vehicle.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A Fair Oaks resident was arrested on felony DUI and murder charges after Ceres police say she ran a red light and killed two 19-year-old men Saturday in Modesto.

Going eastbound on W. Whitmore Avenue, 28-year-old Danielle Morgan allegedly failed to stop for a red light at an intersection and struck a green Nissan.

Ceres Police Department says they responded to the scene and found the teenaged driver and passenger died because of injuries from the crash.

As the department's major accident investigation team investigates the circumstances leading to the collision, police say no more information about the victims will be released until their families are notified of their deaths.

