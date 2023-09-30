Tesla driver killed, passenger hurt in Modesto crash

According to police, the hazard posed by the car's batteries forced the closure of Pelandale Avenue.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Saturday morning crash in Modesto left a driver dead and a passenger hurt, officials with the Modesto Police Department said.

According to police, a Tesla Model Y was driving east on Pelandale Avenue when it crashed into a light pole at Carver Road just after 12 a.m.

The driver of the car, identified as a Modesto man, died at the scene, officers said. The car's passenger, a man from Fresno, sustained moderate injuries. No other cars were involved in the crash.

Due to the hazards posed by the car's batteries, offices said they had to close Pelandale Avenue for several hours. The roadway has since re-opened.

Officials with the Modesto Police Department are investigating what caused the crash. Witnesses are asked to email Officer Beverson at Beversonj@modestopd.com.

