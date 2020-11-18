People stock up on toilet paper, cleaners as COVID-19 cases rise across California

Some shoppers are rushing out to stores to make sure they have what they need for the holidays, but grocers are reassuring people that there's enough for everyone.

MODESTO, Calif. — When the coronavirus pandemic first began last March, everyone seemed to head straight to the stores to stock up.

Memories of grocery store shelves picked dry of bleach, anti-bacterial wipes, baking supplies, and toilet paper might still be fresh in some people's minds.

With new restrictions and possible curfews in the conversation, shoppers are setting their sights on the holidays. Now, some shoppers are rushing to make sure they have goods for the holidays.

Roy Mikami, a Ripon shopper, is stocking up again with Clorox wipes and paper plates.

"Everyone else is buying it (and) you feel like you have to buy it," he said, noting that it's not a good way to think.

Mikami is not the only person making runs.

Grocery and discount stores are seeing a renewed run for toilet paper and cleaning supplies as the COVID pandemic worsens, and, with the holidays fast approaching, baking supplies are getting gobbled up for Thanksgiving.

However, grocers are reassuring people that there won't be a shortage.

"There's plenty of flour, sugar, and baking products," said Ron Fong, head of the California Grocers Association. "No need to overbuy in those categories. Purchase what you normally will and leave a little bit for the next customer."

Sherri Whiteford of Modesto went out shopping but couldn't find her paper plates. However, she found most of what she needed and is in no rush to hoard.

"I don't feel like I really have to stock up," Whiteford said. "But, if I see them I'll grab them."

With Stanislaus County banned from indoor dining, she might have more company at the grocery store.

"It's really sad and it's really difficult. It would be awesome if there were some type of initiative for financial support for these establishments above and beyond the PPP (Payment Protection Program)."