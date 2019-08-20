MODESTO, Calif. — Threats made by two students about a Modesto school may have turned out to be a hoax, but the charges that landed those students in juvenile hall were very real.

Modesto police arrested two students, identified as juvenile males, on Tuesday morning after investigating a Snapchat post that they said made threats toward Beyer High School.

Officials learned about the social media post on Monday night after a student told them about it. According to police, the post was of a student saying "Don't go to school tomorrow" while holding what appeared to be a firearm.

Working through Monday night and into Tuesday morning, police looked into the source of the threat and, with the help of the school district, were able to make the arrest before school started that day. Extra police and security were also on the campus to make sure students and staff were safe.

Police said the students were not armed when they were arrested and no firearms were found during the investigation. The photo from the social media post was said to be a replica style pellet gun.

Police say the threats were a hoax. The two Beyer High School students were arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall on various charges.

