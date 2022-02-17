Off-road dirt biker runs red light, killed in Modesto crash

The California Highway Patrol in Modesto is looking for the driver who fled the scene of the accident after being hit by the biker.

MODESTO, Calif. — An off-road dirt bike rider died in Modesto Wednesday night after running a red light and crashing into another vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Keller of the Modesto - CHP said the biker was not wearing a helmet when he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officers are looking for the driver the biker ran into. That car fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Officers say the car would have exterior damage to their vehicle.

