Drivers asked to avoid area as large fire burns west of Modesto

CHP said first responders are on-scene near Dunn Road and Kiernan Avenue for a large fire.

WEST MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol said first responders are on scene of a large fire west of Modesto.

Few details have been shared, but CHP-Modesto said their officers were on scene of the fire near Dunn Road and Kiernan Avenue.

Authorities said the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is also doing specific evacuations for residents who might be threatened by the fire.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said fire personnel helped with evacuations for seven residents near north of Kiernan Avenue.

CHP is asking drivers to avoid the area as firefighters from around the county tend to the fire.