While the president’s water policy memo has been noted as significant, it is only one step of several before those impacts are potentially felt by water customers.

In the Modesto area, Turlock Irrigation District (TID) and Modesto Irrigation District (MID) provide water and power to thousands, and, while it’s still early, the memorandum is considered to be significant step forward in showing the importance of California's water issues.

"While the specific impacts of the memo are being reviewed, it is clear that considerable federal hurdles have been lifted," said MID spokesperson Samantha Wookey. "We are hopeful this move may ultimately allow for a streamlined FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) relicensing process that will significantly benefit our customers, Stanislaus County, and the greater region both economically and environmentally."

One area that the President's water policy memo addresses is FERC and hydropower, something that plays a part in keeping businesses running and keeping the lights on in the Modesto area.

Why hydropower is relevant to the Modesto area

While the water policy memo affects major California water projects like the State Water Project and the Central Valley Project, it also impacts hydropower relicensing, and, if you get a bill from Modesto Irrigation District or Turlock Irrigation District, this connects it to your water and power.

Part of the electricity used in homes, businesses, and industrial uses in that area comes from hydropower. In order for MID and TID to generate hydroelectricity, they need a license to operate the facility at Don Pedro. This license comes from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The hydroelectricity is blended with other sources to provide power to MID customers and because of that, every customer with an electric bill from MID is a beneficiary of hydropower in their home or business.

Turlock Irrigation District, a majority shareholder of Don Pedro, generates enough hydropower from Don Pedro to provide electricity to about 37,000 average homes.

Turlock Irrigation District hydropower

139 Megawatts

~37,000 homes

Modesto Irrigation District

64 Megawatts

~20,000 homes

While it is too soon to identify the specific impacts of the memorandum, there’s hope that the water policy will translate into a more streamlined process for MID and TID’s license renewal for hydroelectricity.

MID's current issues with FERC relicensing

The water agencies applied to renew their license in 2011, and they are still going through the renewal process. While their FERC license expired in 2016, they’ve been able to continue operating their facility through annual renewals as long as they’re involved in the FERC process.

Even though the water agencies are involved in the FERC process, due to the electricity they produce at Don Pedro, Wookey says that the matter has become more a water issue. The process was started years ago, but the water agencies have been hitting roadblocks along the way.

TID and MID submitted the Tuolumne River Management Plan back in 2017 as part of their relicensing process. From there, FERC opened it up to other agencies for recommendations, comments, and what they would like see included with a license. These would be conditions for operation.

“We got a wide variety of responses, some of which were just completely opposite of what the Tuolumne River Management Plan (TRMP) is,” Wookey said.

As part of the process, the water agencies tried showing the other stakeholders that the TRMP can accomplish what the other agencies want by using less water.

These ideas came around the same time as a controversial river flow proposal from the State Water Resources Control Board; while the proposals are not related, an increase in flows from both plans would mean additional water mandates that MID and TID would have to adhere to, according to Wookey.

“I think that, combined, they could have equally bad effects,” she added.

What does the memorandum mean for MID rate payers?

Specifics to how the benefits will impact the water agencies and rate payers are still to be determined. According to Wookey, the benefits that MID experience "might" trickle down to rate payers as well, due to MID being a public agency.

“I think, again, people can be encouraged that California is getting attention for its water issues, however, there’s several steps that need to happen in order for some of these processes to be wrapped up,” Wookey said.

She added that decisions moving forward will be the most critical element to this memorandum.

In the meantime, the focus of MID will be on getting a "fair and balanced" license that translates to the same amount hydroelectricity and maintains rates for their customers.

