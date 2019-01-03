MODESTO, Calif. — The City of Modesto is considering taking action against the Budgetel Inn.

Their Board of Building Appeals is deciding if they should file a 'Declaration of Nuisance' on the property.

This comes about a month after more than 100 people were forced out of the motel after the owners filed for bankruptcy and closed their doors.

At the time they filed, they owed "several hundred thousand dollars in unpaid taxes and fees to the city," according to Thomas Reeves, a spokesman for the City of Modesto.

"Until I can get somewhere better, I have to stay here," Carolyn Krauss, a Budgetel Inn resident said.

Krauss is one of about a dozen that chose to stay behind at the motel.

"They had already taken my money and they weren't returning my money. I had nowhere else left to go," she said.

She had double pneumonia and is now on an oxygen tank, something she relies on electricity for. But around 3 a.m. Thursday, she says the power was permanently shut down and the power on her tank is running out.

"And that scares me. I don't want to have to go back to the hospital," she said.

Most of the rooms next to her have been boarded up.

"What the city believes is that there are conditions in that Budgetel that [are] not livable and sub-par for any living condition and it's not right for us to see that continue," Reeves said.

The city calls it unlivable. Not to mention there have been more than 1,400 calls for service at the motel over the past year and a half.

"These are quality of life issues that we believe strongly in, in terms of all residents of the city of Modesto. So, we're talking about mold and rodents and electrical issues and accessibility issues for those with special needs," he said.

That's why the city gave them what's called a "Notice and Order" back in September, which is basically a warning asking the motel owners to make improvements. But those improvements never happened.

On Thursday, the city's Board of Building Appeals is considering a "Declaration of Nuisance" on the property, which asks for the same improvements, but this time it could include a $100,000 fine.

"The reality is there are many issues at this location that need to be addressed by the owners of this facility. And if they're not addressed, then the city will be forced to take action to ensure that they are addressed. And if that means that the city has to take over itself, we will absolutely do that," he said.

Demolishing the building altogether would be the city's final resort. But the future of those who are refusing to leave is still unclear.

"We need help and we need a nice warm place to go," Krauss said.

