Stanislaus County is still reeling over the loss of Sheriff's Deputy Tony Hinostroza. The 45-year-old died Sunday night after losing control of his car during a high speed chase.

Around 10 p.m., Hinostroza's vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole during the chase, attempting to stop a suspected drunk driver.

One day later, a makeshift memorial continues to grow at the site of the crash near Terminal Avenue and Claribel Road in Riverbank.

Members of the community stopped by all day to pay their respects, leave flowers, light candles and remember the officer that put his life on line.

"I just want to let his family know that he wasn't alone in his last moments," Christian Contreras, a witness of the crash, said at the memorial.

Contreras was there, waiting for the light to change while on his way to Modesto.

"It's not real, no one should ever see something like that," he said. "It's a precious life and it's taken away in such a tragic way."

Contreras saw the Sheriff's Deputy speeding down Claribel Road just before it hit the railroad tracks and one of the tires blew out.

"He was the only car, he wasn't chasing anyone, no one was behind him or in front of him, no cars were coming the opposite direction," Contreras said. "He hit this pole right here at full speed," he said.

Deputy Hinostroza was on his way to help other deputies get a suspected drunk driver off the roads, according to officials.

"We did what we could, we called 911, his horn was on when he made the impact so his horn was on this whole time," Contreras said. "We were trying to yell at him, trying to get something back."

But they got no response from the deputy, as they called 911 and waited for paramedics to arrive. Contreras said he and other witnesses took it upon themselves to try to tape off the intersection with a roll of caution tape that fell out of the trunk.

"I did everything I could, did everything we could, couldn't turn my head and look away," he said. "I would regret it my whole life if I did."

Down the road, 30-year-old Jonathan Carrillo was arrested after deputies were able to get his car off the road, catching him as he ran from the vehicle. According to Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, he has had five prior drunk driving arrests.

"He should still be in prison, he never should have been released from prison, but unfortunately we release people who are a danger to society and this is the result, this is what happens," Sheriff Christianson said.

Hinostroza was a 19-year veteran of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office and served in the Marines before joining the force and. He leaves behind an adult son and his mother.

Booking photo of Jonathan Carrillo, the driver involved in our pursuit last night. pic.twitter.com/Uyu092dyY9 — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) November 27, 2018

"This is, as you might imagine, yet another tragedy for the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, and certainly a tragedy that affects our law enforcement family, as well as the family of Deputy Tony Hinostroza," Christianson said.

Friends say Hinostroza was the kind of man who would always do the right thing, always had a smile on his face and never spoke poorly of others.

"Just a great guy," Sheriff Christianson said.

The Sheriff says his team started planning funeral arrangements on Monday at 1 p.m. More information is expected to be released soon.

