x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Modesto

Woman dies after being hit by car in Oakdale

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Highway 108 east of Odessa Way.

More Videos

OAKDALE, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car Monday in Oakdale, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Highway 108 east of Odessa Way. CHP said a woman was found in the two-way left turn lane between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 108. She died at the scene.

CHP said a Cadillac was stopped on eastbound Highway 108. A preliminary investigation found a woman was crossing the street when she was hit by the Cadillac. 

The crash is under investigation. CHP said it's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Proposed needle exchange program could be met with ban in Placer County

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out