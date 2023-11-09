Woman dies after being hit by car in Oakdale

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Highway 108 east of Odessa Way.

OAKDALE, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car Monday in Oakdale, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Highway 108 east of Odessa Way. CHP said a woman was found in the two-way left turn lane between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 108. She died at the scene.

CHP said a Cadillac was stopped on eastbound Highway 108. A preliminary investigation found a woman was crossing the street when she was hit by the Cadillac.

The crash is under investigation. CHP said it's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

