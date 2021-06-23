1 killed, another injured after driver 'intentionally' runs over people, Modesto police say

MODESTO, Calif — The Modesto police are investigating a deadly hit and run Wednesday after they believe a driver "intentionally" ran over two people.
According to a press release from the Modesto Police Department, just after midnight Wednesday, June 23, officers were called to the alley behind the A&M Market on Maze Boulevard for a report of someone being hit by a car.
When officers arrived, they found two people, a 30-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, suffering from injuries sustained from the incident. Both victims were transported to an area hospital, however the woman would eventually die from her injuries. The man is expected to survive.
Modesto police learned through their investigation the suspect and the two victims had an altercation prior to the hit and run.
A cadet with the police department found the suspect's car later in the morning and police eventually arrested Cruz Diaz, 39, of Merced. He has been booked into the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Jail on homicide charges.
