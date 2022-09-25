Modesto Police: Woman found dead in car was likely missing person from Ceres

Officials said there is currently no one being sought or wanted in the case.

MODESTO, Calif. — A woman found dead in a Modesto parking lot Saturday is likely a person who had been reported missing to authorities in Ceres, officials with the Modesto Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, Modesto police officers were sent to the area of Maze Boulevard and Carpenter Road to help Ceres police look for a reported missing person.

While in the area, authorities said they found an adult woman who was unresponsive in a parked car. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they are now conducting a death investigation but have not positively identified the woman found dead as the missing person from Ceres.

Despite not having official confirmation, Modesto Police detectives believe the woman found dead is the missing person from Ceres.

"The Adult Female Decedent has not been positively identified as the missing person reported to Ceres PD, but all indications are that she likely will be," the Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department said. "This is an active investigation pending the results the of the Autopsy, no other information will be released at this time."

Detectives added that there is currently no one being sought or wanted in the case.

