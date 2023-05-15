Woman hit, killed by train in Modesto

The sheriff's office said the incident happened along the 1100 block of South 7th Street

MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was hit and killed by a train in Modesto Monday afternoon.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the collision just before 5 p.m. along the 1100 block of South 7th Street.

Few details surrounding the collision have been released at this time, but a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the woman was on foot by the railroad tracks when she was hit. She was pronounced dead not long afterward.

The woman hasn't been identified at this time, but she was described as being in her early 30s.

