Modesto crash leaves woman dead

The crash happened early Saturday morning, police say.

MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was killed after she crashed her red sedan into a light post, officers with the Modesto Police Department said.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at Tully Road and Pelandale Avenue. The driver of the car, only identified as an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were no other occupants inside of the car at the time of the crash. Witnesses are asked to contact investigators by emailing ContrerasJ@modestopd.com.

