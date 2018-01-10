A woman was killed early Monday morning after getting shot by her home near the Modesto airport, police officials said.

According to Modesto Police Sgt. Jamie Demings, the 34-year-old unidentified woman was shot in the 200 block of Kerr Avenue and tried to make her way home before her friends loaded her in a car to take her to the hospital.

The victim's friends called 911 from the car and were instructed to pull into a nearby McDonald's parking lot where the woman was later pronounced dead.

Demings said there is no suspect information or motive in the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call the Modesto Police Department at (209) 572-9500.

