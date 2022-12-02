x
Modesto

Woman's death at Modesto Best Western under investigation

The Modesto Police Department is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at a Best Western.

Police announced Wednesday afternoon that they'll have a heavy police presence at the hotel along West Orangeburg Avenue.

Few details surrounding the death have been released at this time, and police have not said why the death is considered suspicious.

Sharon Bear, police spokesperson, said the deceased was a woman and that investigation is still underway.

No additional details were available.

