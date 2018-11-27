If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Friends and strangers paid their respects to Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Hinostroza at a makeshift memorial located at the site where he was killed.

The memorial is set up at the corner of Claribel Road and Terminal Avenue in Riverbank. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, Deputy Hinostroza was killed in a traffic accident Sunday night while helping Riverbank police officers in a car chase. He was a 19-year veteran with the department and leaves behind his son.

RELATED: Witnesses describe trying to save Deputy Hinostroza's life after tragic crash

RELATED: Stanislaus Sheriff's deputy killed during car chase

Kristi Parker was there at the site to pay her respects.

"After you've had terrible news over and over again you don't know how to react anymore," Parker said. "You're beyond hurt. You don't have anymore pain."

Parker is the wife of another Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputy and considered Deputy Hinostroza family. She spent Monday placing blue ribbons around poles at the intersection where he died in memory of him.

"He loved UFC," Parker said. "We would have fight nights at his house and pizza and that's one of my favorite memories of him."

Kristi Parker is the wife of a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy. She’s putting up ribbons in memory of Deputy Hinostroza who was killed. #latenewstonight @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/gUcrLo4laS — Ananda Rochita (@AnandaRochita) November 27, 2018

The loss is something that hits home for many people in the Riverbank and Modesto areas.

"I have a lot of respect for a police officer just seeing something like that it's just unfortunate," said Elijah Lopez. "I was passing by and I couldn't pass by without stopping and I wanted to pay my respects to him."

Lopez was there with his wife. The couple left flowers and candles at the memorial. They didn't know the deputy, but they saw him right before he was killed.

"We tried to do everything to stop the gas flow," Lopez said. "Anything to get him to talk to us."

Continue the conversation with Ananda Rochita on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV