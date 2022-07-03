'A true blessing,' $5,000 raised for boy's adaptive tricycle in bike giveaway

Phoenix received a $2,100 anonymous donation for his tricycle, surpassing his family's goal for the bike.

IMPERIAL, Mo. — We know parents want to do the very best for their kids, and one mom in Imperial, Missouri stopped at nothing to win an adaptive bicycle fit for her son who has autism.

In early March, Brittany Bonds campaigned to win a tricycle with a harness and other special adaptations for her son, Phoenix. “He’s very curious and he always keeps us on the move," she said.

Before the campaign was even over, Phoenix got his tricycle. It was delivered Friday.

Phoenix received over $5,000 in donations for his adaptive tricycle, which cost close to $3,000.

"We were able to add on every single accessory the manufacturer offered due to the large amount of fundraising. We asked to be invoiced separately for the stationary stand, but the company paid for it," Bonds said. "I would describe it as a Deluxe Adaptive Tricycle, it is a true blessing!”

Bonds said the response has been incredible. “I’ve had so many different strangers voting. It’s a great community," she said.

One person anonymously donated $2,100 for Phoenix's tricycle. That person left a message saying they have a child with autism, won a play set for their child in the past, and wanted to pay it forward to this family.

Phoenix has a big heart with a big goal to match. “He loves to snuggle. He’s so affectionate. Out of all three of my kids, he’s the most ‘cuddle bug."

Phoenix is still in the number one spot for the 'Great Bike Giveaway.' All remaining donations for Phoenix will be used to help other children reach their fundraising goals. The contest automatically repurposes any leftover money after a child receives their bike.