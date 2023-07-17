Tiffany Francis has never had a problem breastfeeding in public until this weekend.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Tiffany Francis has been breastfeeding, on and off, over the past four years. She says she's breastfed her kids just about everywhere.

It was never a problem until she went to Rigby's Water World over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, she said a staff member told her she couldn't continue breastfeeding her 11-month-old son in the Lazy River. A manager, Steve Brown, told her she couldn't do that as a "courtesy to other people."

He also said they have a rule against food or drinks in the water, according to Francis' Facebook post.

"It's not right. It's the most innocent person doing the most natural thing in the world," she said.

According to Georgia State Law, O.C.G.A. 31-1-9, "The breastfeeding of a baby is an important and basic act of nurture which should be encouraged in the interests of maternal and child health. A mother may breastfeed her baby in any location where the mother and baby are otherwise authorized to be."

Francis said she tried explaining the law to the manager, but he wouldn't budge.

She asked if she could have her season pass refunded and was told no.

As of this afternoon, she still hasn't been refunded.

"I left sobbing. I got to my car, and I was just absolutely broken down," Francis said.

After her Facebook post picked up comments and reactions, she said she received an apology from Brown, who said he was unaware of the law. He also told her they reversed their rule against breastfeeding to comply with the law.

Francis said she felt so humiliated she's never taking her family back again. She says the situation isn't one an apology will fix.

"It didn't feel sincere. It didn't feel as if they really care what happened to me; they care what happened to their name," Francis said.

13WMAZ reached out to the owner, Steve Rigby, who was out of town on Friday when Francis was there.