With five kids, including triplet boys, you may think Jade Watts has enough to worry about.

In mid-August, she started 'WeeBee's Transportation' which is a kids shuttle service for busy parents in Lodi. She says the name means "We be where you can't be."

"I posted something on our town Facebook page and said would anybody be interested in this kind of an after school service," said Watts. "Because a lot of moms don't work just 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and parents hours vary."

A neighbor asked Watts to pick-up her two young boys after school, so she agreed.

"Turns out it was a niche. I think it was a very much needed service," added Watts.

She currently has nine children that she shuttles to school or to sports practice. Her charges vary, but generally it's $10 a ride or $7 a ride if it is a recurring need for transportation.

Lodi mom starts kids shuttle service.

Anything over six miles Watts charges $1 per mile, but also offers a "sibling discount" of $5 per child, if there is more than one for a ride request.

She drives to Stockton and towns around Lodi, too.

Tiffany Goulart of Lodi was the first to use the service and her two boys, ages 7 and 9, get picked-up from school each day at a cost of $20. The price tag saves her $200 from the after-school daycare she used to use.

"For us it's awesome. My kids are happy to get picked-up from school on time when I can't be there," said Goulart.

Watts says she has a business license application pending from the city of Lodi and is also forming an Limited Liability Corporation (LLC).

