Monika Diaz joins the ABC10 News team

SACRAMENTO, Calif — ABC10 is proud to announce the hiring of Monika Diaz as the new Director of Content. In her role, Diaz will be overseeing the day-to-day day operations of ABC10's award-winning newsroom.

“We are delighted to welcome Monika to ABC10 as director of content,” said Risa Omega, ABC10’s President & General Manager. “Her well-rounded experience and leadership will benefit our newsroom as we continue our focus on award-winning enterprise storytelling and investigative journalism.”

Diaz brings 26 years of journalism experience to the ABC10 team. She recently held the role of director of content at Tegna — supporting initiatives, innovation and recruiting for 15 stations across the country.

Notably, she's helped implement Tegna's Inclusive Journalism program, supported WXIA's Atticus investigative reporting team and aided KARE11 in Minneapolis during the Derek Chauvin trail as an executive producer. She also co-produced "Power to Change: The Legacy of George Floyd."

“I am excited and honored to join ABC10 in this role,” said Diaz. “I look forward to working with the exceptional team of journalists who work diligently to serve our viewers and make an impact in the Greater Sacramento area and beyond.”

Diaz has been in the Sacramento area since 2014 and has previously worked as a news director at the Fox affiliate in Sacramento and as a reporter for ABC10 earlier in her career. Her work has also taken her to WFAA in Dallas, KSTS 48 Telemundo in San Francisco and WSNV in Miami.